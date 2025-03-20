Trump dominates our news cycle Trump dominates our news cycle 20/3/2025 TSE Comments 0 Comment Which news story have Brits heard the most about?(asked 17-18 Mar 2025)Top 5 categoriesDonald Trump [general/other]: 16%Welfare changes: 15%Ukraine war: 14%Trump on the war in Ukraine: 12%Trump on tariffs: 3%Respondents answered in own words, which were categorised by our AI topic model— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-03-19T15:15:04.977Z Full results for our latest news tracker (17-18 Mar 2025) here: yougov.co.uk/politics/art…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-03-19T15:15:04.978Z It is going to be a long four years. TSE