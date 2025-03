Nigel Farage: ‘Will I be the next PM? There’s a good chance’ https://t.co/99IPg9HmK1 — Times Politics (@timespolitics) March 15, 2025

But I still think punters are wrong, if Labour look like being eclipsed by Reform then I’d expect Sir Keir Starmer to stand down before the election and let somebody from the Labour side to take over.

TSE

PS – The Times have lifted their paywall so it is worth reading this story about Dominic Cummmings meeting with Nigel Farage on trying to unite the right, click here.