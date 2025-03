The economy may no longer be Donald’s trump card

NEW Economist/YouGov Poll% approving | disapproving of Trump's handling of…Inflation/pricesJan. 26-28: 45% | 39%March 9-11: 38% | 52%Jobs and the economyJan. 26-28: 49% | 37%March 9-11: 43% | 47%

Economist/YouGov Poll, March 9-1144% of Americans say Donald Trump is more responsible for the current state of the U.S. economy than Joe Biden is34% say Biden is more responsible

Economist/YouGov Poll, March 9-1160% of Americans think raising tariffs would hurt the average American13% think it would help

It was the economy which won Donald Trump the presidency last year but the way things are going then it won’t be long until Americans start comparing him to a lettuce.

TSE