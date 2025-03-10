Punters think recent events help Labour and the Tories

I actually think the value might now actually be with Reform now in this most seats at the next election market.

at the time of the next election, which is potentially over four years away, will the name Rupert Lowe really move votes in a way the traditional vote deciders such as the economy or the NHS? I have my doubts.

With three parties in the 20s anything could happen under the very unfair first past the post voting system.

I think the bigger problem Reform and Farage will have is being seen as very close to Donald Trump.

TSE