PB Predictions Competition 2025 – The (first) results are in!

The international chaos of the that past week has naturally dominated both the world news and politicalbetting.com, but let us not forget that there are other important matters to discuss…

For example, we have our first answer to one of the 2025 Prediction Competition questions:

Question 7. Number of seats won by the AfD in the 2025 German Federal Election.

The answer was 152 of course – AfD easily out-performed our PB mean prediction of 136 seats.

And the winners, or at least the early leaders in the competition are: Sunil_Prasannan and Pagan2, both of whom predicted the correct number of AfD seats. Kudos and 20 points each to Sunil and Pagan.

Nine others managed to get within five seats of the correct answer and have been awarded 10 points each: @Biggles, rottenborough, Gingray, NickPalmer, Stuartinromford, @theProle, NickyBreakspear and Foss.

Congratulations to the early leaders. The rest of us can console ourselves that we are currently equal 12th – which doesn’t sound too bad all things considered.

We cunningly adopted a set of questions that mean I have no more scoring work to do until the next answers are known in December, which frankly is the kind of working pattern I always aspire to.

The PB Prediction Competition will therefore remain ‘forgotten but not gone’ until then.

Have a great summer!

Ben Pointer