Required reading for UK media. Coverage of this story implies bullying allegations are against MP @RupertLowe10 not against a member of his staff, as is the case. Reform's broadbrush smears in hope our media don't do detail.

Tice has inadvertently revealed what is really going on.



I'm not welcome back in the party, even if my innocence is proven?



This is a coordinated hit job to force me out of Reform, and has NOTHING to do with their false and damaging allegations against me. pic.twitter.com/GF5BSKMJiU — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) March 9, 2025

The MP who lost the party whip over bullying allegations was starting to become a threat to Nigel Farage, insiders claim ?? https://t.co/LCw8VXltK9 — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) March 9, 2025

This speaks to the fundamental split in Reform between the more online who'd like the party to be more like the radical right on the continent and a less extreme more populist right. Farage has long recognised there is no path to power for Reform as a UK version of the AfD pic.twitter.com/NrzIyMwnQ9 — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) March 9, 2025

Rupert Lowe has debunked the allegations against him and it looks like bad news for Nigel Farage, things could get very messy and I cannot say any way back for Rupert Lowe, if I were him, would I really want to work with these people?

Ladbrokes have a market on whether Farage will be replaced as Reform leader in 2025, I cannot see any real value in either side given how febrile things are but PBers may disagree.

