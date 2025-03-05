If the 2028 election is about the economy

The good news is that Trump is killing his own presidency in record-breaking time.

The bad news is that he will do an extraordinary amount of damage along the way. https://t.co/Y9gqeEGxS6 — alexmassie (@alexmassie) March 4, 2025

If Donald Trump delivers on his policies for the economy then the American economy is going to be as buggered if he had made Liz Truss his Treasury Secretary or Fed Chair. In terms of disasters for the American economy is to picture the Hindenburg meets Chernobyl meets the fall of Singapore meets Manchester United’s 2024/25 season.

Cynically the Dems might be delighted as if the economy performing badly then the mantra of it’s the economy, stupid shock kick in making them the overwhelming favourites for the 2028 election, assuming free and fair elections are held then.

TSE