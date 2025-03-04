Punters largely unmoved by J.D. Vance’s recent [redacted adjective] behaviour

J.D. Vance, in American parlance, reminds me of a feminine hygiene product and the bag one would use to place such product in.

His performance in the Oval Office last Friday has gone down very badly with Brits but punters seem unmoved. Sadly I think punters are right, his behaviour will not damage him with American voters, although I think the GOP nominee in 2008 will somebody named Trump or somebody related to the current President.

TSE