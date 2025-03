Over the weekend we asked the British public to describe in a word how they felt about the Trump-Zelenskyy Oval Office meeting. The answers somewhat speak for themselves. — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-03-03T15:01:52.009Z

I suspect this will help the Tories and their campaign to portray Nigel Farage to two time general election loser Jeremy Corbyn, Corbyn’s ratings went into the toilet after his response to the Salisbury poisonings.

TSE