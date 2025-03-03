Something to track over the next few weeks

People don’t usually vote on foreign policy issues but wonder if Starmer’s sure-footed work at the centre of the international stage this week may start to shift public opinion towards him https://t.co/RczCMJMXqk — George Parker (@GeorgeWParker) March 2, 2025

Like most I am sceptical that foreign affairs will win (or lose) the next election for Labour but it may well improve Sir Keir Starmer’s very dire personal ratings which normally presages an improvement in this party’s voting intention.

I do expect Sir Keir Starmer’s best PM ratings to improve a lot too but the Tories dealt well with the wider invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and they were still walloped at last year’s election.

I wonder if Sir Keir will turn out to be the British Harry Truman, a man thrust to the leadership of the country and then faced extraordinary situations which he dealt with.

The theory that Sir Keir Starmer entered politics to become Attorney General or Lord Chancellor is one I subscribe to given how bad Starmer is at politics, these extraordinary circumstances might just be the making of him.

TSE