? In today’s Playbook, will there be a Starmer bounce for his handling of Ukraine? Our polling over the weekend suggests maybe early signs of one. Starmer overtakes Farage, on who would make the best PM up 6pts from last week, though none of them still leads. — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-03-03T08:08:02.407Z

Meanwhile Starmer’s net approval is up from -39 to -28 this weekend. Still under water but his best score since November. Those saying he’s doing a good job are up 5 and bad job down 6. — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-03-03T08:08:02.408Z

Still early and situation changing – the poll went into field just after Zelenskyy Oval Office meeting & closed Sunday night, people will still be processing. But overall 56% think handling of Ukraine negotiations reflects well on the Government, just 9% say negatively — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-03-03T08:08:02.409Z

The usual caveats apply, this is one poll but Starmer will take these polling improvements.

My expectation is that if other polls show something similar it will not last once domestic reality such as the cost of living and the wider economy come back to the fore for the electorate.

TSE