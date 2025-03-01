Yesterday, February 28, 2025, a date which will live in infamy

Yesterday’s disgrace in the Oval Office literally left me shaking with anger, Robert Jenrick summed it up accurately and full marks to him for his lack of equivocation.

The second Trump presidency has in in less than six weeks destroyed alliances and assumptions that have brought peace and stability to the world for eighty years and historians will cite yesterday as a day of infamy.

I have one questions for readers of this website, if Donald Trump was a Russian agent what would he have done differently so far during his second term?

TSE