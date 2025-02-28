I can’t remember how to write 1, 1000, 51, 6, and 500 in Roman numerals, I M LIVID
This polling reminds me of an observation by a politician that you really cannot trust the public as the public vastly overestimate their understanding of things.
As somebody who loves using Roman numerals I find this polling but hilarious and sad at the same time. I think there is a clear correlation with people perceiving understanding Roman numerals as a sign of strong intellect so think they are cleverer than they actually are.
I think LXXXII per cent of people will think they get the subtle joke in the headline whereas the reality is maybe only XLIV will actually understand the joke.
