It was the best of times, it was the worst of times

Latest YouGov government approval ratings, 22-23 February 2025Approve: 16% (+2 from 15-17 Feb)Disapprove: 62% (-6)Net: -46 (+8)yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-02-25T13:27:00.541Z

Just 11% of Britons now say Rachel Reeves is doing a good job as chancellorGood job: 11% (-5 from 18-20 Jan)Bad job: 54% (+5)Net: -43 (-10)yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-02-26T09:44:04.898Z

I find it intriguing that whilst the government’s ratings have improved somewhat, admittedly from dire to appalling, Rachel Reeves has seen the opposite happen.

I wonder if soon Starmer may have to sack her to save his government if this polling isn’t a one off and she starts polling much worse than the government.

TSE