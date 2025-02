YouGov's final MRP of the 2025 German election shows a clear lead for the Christian Democrats, with gains for the AfD and The LeftCSU/CSU: 220 seats (+23 from 2021)AfD: 145 (+62)SPD: 115 (-91)Greens: 94 (-24)The Left: 55 (+16)BSW: 0 (New)FDP: 0 (-91) — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-02-20T10:09:37.213Z

The central projection of YouGov's German MRP has the socialist The Left safely crossing the 5% threshold needed to guarantee seats, while the left-conservative BSW and liberal FDP are likely to fall short and get wiped out

I am intrigued to see if the interventions by the new American administration starts impacting election outcomes in other countries, such as Germany and Canada, we won’t have long to wait to see with the former.

