Why Farage might be next out

Who will be replaced as party leader first?



Kemi Badenoch – 8/11

Keir Starmer – 2/1

Nigel Farage – 4/1 https://t.co/Bg40rukYmk — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) February 20, 2025

Previously in this market I thought given the structure of Reform it was unlikely that Farage could be ousted but now the party is like the traditional parties it is rather more possible following today’s announcement.

With a significant element of Reform voters being rather more pro Trump/pro Putin’s aggression in Ukraine and if Farage does denounce Trump then it is possible for Farage to be ousted, I still Badenoch is the one i would back if i was forced to choose.

TSE