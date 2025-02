With Donald Trump seeming to suggest that Ukraine is responsible for the war with Russia, just 3% of Britons would agreeRussia is entirely/mostly responsible: 77% Both sides are equally responsible: 8%Ukraine is entirely/mostly responsible: 3%yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-02-19T16:09:24.475Z

The British public has a very positive opinion of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and very negative opinions of Donald Trump and Vladimir PutinVolodymyr Zelenskyy: +48Donald Trump: -51Vladimir Putin: -85yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-02-18T11:58:30.232Z

If Nigel Farage wants to become Prime Minister, ceteris paribus, he needs to polling north of 30% and if he doesn’t denounce Donald Trump’s betrayal of Ukraine then I suspect his and Reform’s polling will go down and if he does repudiate Trump significant numbers of Reform voters will be annoyed.

I am not sure how Farage squares this political circle.

