Oh dear, oh dear

Keir Starmer beats only Liz Truss in our 'best PM' head to head contests against former prime ministers Starmer is better than… Truss: +30 lead Public dividedSunak: -3Johnson: -3May: -4 Starmer is worse than… Cameron: -17Thatcher: -19Major: -23Brown: -30Blair: -35 — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-02-19T09:59:16.849Z

Full data tables on Keir Starmer vs previous prime ministers available here: yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-02-19T09:59:16.850Z

When comparing Sir Keir Starmer to other recent Prime Ministers then it isn’t very good news when in the head to heads he only betters Liz Truss who was the Derby County 2007/08 of UK Prime Ministers.

The head to head I find the most fascinating is that Boris Johnson is barely beating Sir Keir, compared to the much larger lead that David Cameron enjoys, which bodes ill for those who want to se a Boris Johnson comeback.

The good news for Starmer the country are likely to judge him on the full five year term not the first eight months, so there’s time for him to turn it around, or potentially make it worse which wouldn’t be good news.

TSE