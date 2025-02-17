I am now convinced Badenoch is safe in the short term at least

When it comes making successful political predictions the only rival Nadine Dorries has is Sion Simon so when I saw her prediction today I am now certain Kemi Badenoch will be Tory leader for a while yet.

Nadine Dorries has made outlandish predictions in the past, such as David Cameron succeeding Sunak after the election being just one example.

The 8.33% return in just over four months Ladbrokes are offering is worth backing in my humble opinion, I do expect Claire Coutinho to be in the conversation when Badenoch is replaced.

Hopefully one day Nadine Dorries will find peace when she realises and accepts the only person who brought down Boris Johnson was Boris Johnson.

TSE