Could the Tories have their sixth leader in six years?

The Tory Party is not a happy ship!



?Shadow Cabinet ministers say Kemi Badenoch is bombing at PMQs

?Reform's Nick Candy is hoovering up donors while Tories are cash-strapped

?Kemi left a posh dinner with wealthy footie boss with no backing or chequehttps://t.co/iBIjb94MuP — Kate Ferguson (@kateferguson4) February 15, 2025

Nothing will convince the public of the Tories seriousness more than yet another leadership contest! https://t.co/fZydTLLUBe — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) February 15, 2025

I’m with Keiran Pedley, however as we can see since the Tories changed their leadership rules, only David Cameron served for more than 38 months, he truly was an exception, the Tory party should go back to those strong and stable years but I don’t think they have a David Cameron in the current parliamentary party.

