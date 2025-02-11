I wonder how J.D. Vance must be feeling today?

Baier: Do you view JD Vance as your successor?



Trump: No.. pic.twitter.com/tjlbPEQoX5 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 10, 2025

A few weeks ago I said I posted that I thought Donald Trump’s successor for the Republican nomination would be someone who he anoints and would likely be a family member and this interview by that Trump reassures me that I am following the correct strategy.

Punters reacted to this news and Vance’s position has recovered somewhat but right now I think he’s a lay if you want to tie your money up for that long, I suspect the value is with backing one of the Dems or as i have intimated one of Trump’s children or wider family member like Jared Kushner. Like a deranged monarchy we need to keep an eye on Donald Trump’s crotchfruit which is amusing given how America overthrew a monarchy.

If Trump keeps on disrespecting Vance like this I wonder if J.D. Vance will go back to his roots and start calling Trump ‘America’s Hitler’ again.

TSE