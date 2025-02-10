100 days in and so far it’s not looking good for Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage tie when asked who would make the best prime minister, with only 35% of Tory voters favouring BadenochBadenoch: 22%Farage: 22%2024 Conservative votersBadenoch: 35%Farage: 26%2024 Reform UK votersBadenoch: 6%Farage: 73%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-02-10T09:57:44.159Z

100 days into her leadership, Kemi Badenoch does not beat any other major party leader on who would make the best prime ministerStarmer vs BadenochStarmer: 31%Badenoch: 20%Davey vs BadenochDavey: 26%Badenoch: 17%Badenoch vs FarageBadenoch: 22%Farage: 22%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-02-10T09:57:44.160Z

After 100 days as Conservative leader, most Tories say Kemi Badenoch is doing a good job, but Britons still tend to be unsure on her leadershipGood job: 25%Bad job: 33%Don't know: 42%2024 Conservative votersGood job: 56%Bad job: 17%Don't know: 28%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-02-10T09:57:44.161Z

While unsure about some of Kemi Badenoch's attributes, Britons tend to see her as dislikeable and untrustworthyDecisive vs indecisive: +4 netStrong vs weak: -4Competent vs incompetent: -6Likeable vs dislikeable: -15Trustworthy vs untrustworthy: -20yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-02-10T09:57:44.162Z

In her first 100 days as leader of the opposition, Kemi Badenoch has only convinced 14% of Britons that she looks like a prime minister in waitingDoes look like PM in waiting: 14%Does not look like PM in waiting: 55%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-02-10T09:57:44.163Z

New: Reform UK have been handing out copies of a book titled “Highlights from my first 100 days by Kemi Badenoch”Inside the pages are… all blank — James Heale (@jaheale.bsky.social) 2025-02-10T12:59:28.464Z

Today represents 100 days since Kemi Badenoch was elected Tory leader, and this polling contains a lot of grief for her, such as losing to Sir Keir Starmer, Nigel Farage, and even Sir Ed Davey on the best PM polling, the latter must sting given how dismissive a lot of Tories are towards the Lib Dems, which is odd given the substantial chance the Lib Dems eclipse the Tories on seat numbers at the next election.

The really grim findings are that she is seen as dislikable, untrustworthy, and that she’s not seen as Prime Minister in waiting.

Like Starmer, I wouldn’t be writing her off given she has time to turn things around but there was an article in The Guardian which said

A common complaint is that Badenoch appears to view media duties as a chore and a challenge, often sending out shadow cabinet colleagues in her place. “Kemi absolutely hates doing media. She does not see it as an integral part of her job,” one former adviser said. “We could get away with that in government but in opposition you have to turn up to the opening of an envelope. She should be trying to get clips on the news every night. But she is not prepared to do it.” “In opposition, it’s a one-man or one-woman show,” an MP said. “With the best will in the world, voters don’t know who Chris Philp is, and they don’t care what he says.” Some senior Conservatives complain that Badenoch neglects other basics of her job, in particular the gruelling circuit of fundraising dinners and constituency events. “She thinks she can do the job differently, but the fact is, 90% of it is graft,” said one Tory MP. “She wants to be an architect, but being leader of the opposition is more like being a bricklayer.”

If you absolutely hate doing media then you really shouldn’t be a politician, it’s like a sailor hating being at sea, as we can see Reform are already exploiting Badenoch’s weaknesses.

TSE