The Trump legacy, the UK chooses Europe over the open sea?

Despite being potentially four and a half years away from the next election some people, particularly on social media, are calling the next election for Reform which seem a courageous call and may turn out to be as ridiculous as those who in early September 2022 thought Liz Truss would make for an excellent Prime Minister.

This is not intended to be a discussion about Brexit but about Trump, for good or ill Nigel Farage is seen as very close to President Trump and I think the above polling is driven by the self confessed pussy grabber being back in the White House.

If Trump turns out to be the disaster many fear then being seen as Trump’s guy in the UK will be damaging for Farage and Reform.

TSE