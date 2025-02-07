A reminder, people with class do not talk about class

Senior Labour figures reportedly want Keir Starmer to put more emphasis on his working class roots – they may be on to something, as only 25% of Britons think Starmer had a working class upbringing, compared to 44% who think he had a middle class upbringingyougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-02-05T16:11:24.257Z

As the grandson of humble immigrants to the United Kingdom, like my grandmother, I have never quite got my head around the British class system. I’ve always thought the best way is to judge people by their actions not where they came from and I suspect that’s the thinking of most of the country.

My view is that if Starmer’s advisers try and emphasise Starmer’s working class roots as a way to win votes then they are as deluded at the people who thought banging on about David Cameron being a toff would lead to the Tories losing the 2010 and 2015 general elections.

People will judge Starmer on the achievements of his government not his social class, additionally Starmer is known for being a top lawyer and a knight, that screams elite not a working class guy no matter his roots, in politics often perceptions matter more than facts.

TSE