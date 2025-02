An absolutely brutal @QuinnipiacPoll for Democrats:



Republican Party: 43% favorable, 45% unfavorable (-2)



Democratic Party: 31% favorable, 57% unfavorable (-26) pic.twitter.com/m0RgPmGWno — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 29, 2025

Trump starts with a +7 net approval rating (50% approve, 43% disapprove), according to 538's new and constantly-updating average.

That's lower than the starting approval for every other modern president, except Trump's own starting rating in his first termhttps://t.co/oMwXRIsX1r pic.twitter.com/pJInqidoK4 — G Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) January 28, 2025

My expectation was for the Democrats to win control of the House in the 2026 midterms but looking at that first tweet then I am not so sure. The second tweet shows how the Democrats could win by default.

Once the reality of tariffs hits the Americam average voter then I expect Trump and the Republican party will be rather unpopular by November 2026.

TSE