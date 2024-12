Just one in five people are pleased by what Labour have done in office so far

New from @IpsosUK: 53% disappointed by what Labour has done in office so far. One in five pleased.



December 5, 2024

So far Starmer is shaping up as the gravest disappointment since the second season of Westworld but there’s plenty of time for him to turn this around. It is supplementaries like this which explain why Labour are polling in the twenties.

TSE