Ahead of the Greek PM's visit to the UK tomorrow, most Britons think the Elgin Marbles should be returned to Greece



Return to Greece: 53%

Keep in Britain: 24%

As the old joke goes the only reason the Pyramids are still in Egypt is that they were too heavy for the British to steal. Quite rightly Brits don’t want to handle stolen goods.

