Fewer Britons have a favourable opinion of Kemi Badenoch than with previous new party leaders in the first YouGov poll of their leadership



Kemi Badenoch: 21% favourable

Liz Truss: 26%

Boris Johnson: 33%

Rishi Sunak: 34%

Keir Starmer: 34%

Theresa May: 48% — YouGov (@YouGov) November 13, 2024

This is why I prefer net positives rather than gross positives as it only shows one side rather than a fuller picture, in a broader context Badenoch isn’t as bad as Truss, yet.

Sir Keir Starmer had some poor ratings at the start of his leadership which he eventually improved upon which something Kemi Badenoch has plenty of time to do as well but the axiom that oppositions do not win elections governments lose them.

TSE