The future's bad, the future's orange

6/11/2024

SNAP POLL / 57% of Britons are unhappy about Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential electionVery unhappy: 45%Fairly unhappy: 12%Neither happy nor unhappy: 19%Fairly happy: 9%Very happy: 11%https://t.co/DbiCfV9Jdj pic.twitter.com/dEQ0wAAE6S— YouGov (@YouGov) November 6, 2024 SNAP POLL / Although unhappy with the result, Britons tend to think that a second Donald Trump presidency will not have much impact on their own lifeA lot: 6%A fair amount: 26%Not very much: 42%None at all: 10%https://t.co/DbiCfV9Jdj pic.twitter.com/BU7lp1oTmu— YouGov (@YouGov) November 6, 2024 More proof that Kemi Badenoch erred with her approach at PMQs. TSE