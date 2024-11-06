Going for the pro Trump UK voters was courageous from Badenoch

Today was Kemi Badenoch’s first PMQs as leader of the opposition and her choice of topic was a bit of a dud going after David Lammy for his past comments about Donald Trump.

As we can see in the above YouGov poll being pro-Trump won’t be a vote winner, British politicians have form for dissing the self confessed pussy grabber, including plenty of Tories such as Boris Johnson.

Starmer displayed some quality sass today which isn’t typical for him but Badenoch needs to be better prepared to avoid mistakes like this.

– Kemi Badenoch claimed in her first PMQs that Rachel Reeves didn’t mention defence in her Budget



– the chancellor’s actual Budget speech: pic.twitter.com/kOFJIahJmu — Jim Pickard ? (@PickardJE) November 6, 2024

Keir Starmer: "If she's going to complain about scripted answers, it's probably best not to read that from a script." ?#PMQs pic.twitter.com/SAlRxnRNSv — Haggis_UK ?? ?? (@Haggis_UK) November 6, 2024

Keir Starmer to James Cleverly:



"His problem is he can't add up… if he could add up, he might be down here, rather than up there." ?#PMQs pic.twitter.com/P7iSn3QdEl — Haggis_UK ?? ?? (@Haggis_UK) November 6, 2024

TSE