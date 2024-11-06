Going for the pro Trump UK voters was courageous from Badenoch
Today was Kemi Badenoch’s first PMQs as leader of the opposition and her choice of topic was a bit of a dud going after David Lammy for his past comments about Donald Trump.
As we can see in the above YouGov poll being pro-Trump won’t be a vote winner, British politicians have form for dissing the self confessed pussy grabber, including plenty of Tories such as Boris Johnson.
Starmer displayed some quality sass today which isn’t typical for him but Badenoch needs to be better prepared to avoid mistakes like this.
TSE