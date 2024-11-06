Ayrshire hotelier Donald Trump becomes American president again

Whilst the final results haven’t been confirmed as ever it is the economy, stupid, the wave that has unseated incumbent governments across the world, people seldom reward governments and parties that make them poorer. T

hat should give the Dems some hope for 2028, particularly if Donald Trump delivers on his promise to return America to the time of Smoot-Hawley, a tariff policy which helped see the GOP lose the next five presidential elections.

TSE