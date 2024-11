This explains why the Selzer poll is different to others

We’re going to find out in around 72 hours time if the Selzer approach is right, if it is then I think we will see this outside of Iowa and that portends a bigly Harris victory and makes playing the spreads attractive but if I am wrong then you could end up in the poorhouse which makes spread betting so exciting.

TSE

PS – H/T to PBer EdmundInTokyo for posting that Gregg Levine observation.