Well that escalated quickly

Robert Jenrick has claimed the Tory party will "die" under Kemi Badenoch after she launched an attack on his "integrity" in a bitter war of words



PBers have probably worked out that I am no fan of Kemi Badenoch but yet I still voted for her in the Tory leadership contest because Robert Jenrick is her opponent.

Jenrick’s dealings with Richard Desmond, the former publisher of august titles such as Horny Housewives, Mega Boobs, Posh Wives, Skinny & Wriggly, Big and Black, Barely Legal, and even more embarrassingly the Daily Express, is the main reason because I believe in integrity and nobody with such a record should be an MP let alone leader of a major party.

Interestingly Badenoch has picked up on this and publicly criticised Jenrick for this which makes it difficult for her to appoint him to her shadow cabinet which in some ways reflects poor party management on her part, his retaliation was inevitable.

I’ve said whomever wins the leadership is likely to be ousted before the next election and annoying your final two opponent is not a smart move.

TSE