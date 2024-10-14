A potentially awkward start for the new Tory leader

The Times are reporting

Up to a dozen Conservative MPs are considering standing down before the next election because of Labour’s ­imminent clampdown on second jobs.

Senior party sources told The Times that they expected “a drip of resignations” to begin after the Tory leadership contest, starting in the new year.

Those who served in Rishi Sunak’s government and who were passed over for senior shadow cabinet roles are said to be most likely to quit.

One former cabinet minister has told colleagues that they are “growing tired of the job” and “thinking about how much more they can make on the outside”, the MP’s spouse having privately said the same to others, sources said.

Another who has been offered a job in the United States has told allies that they are considering their position if they are not given a senior role under the next ­Conservative leader.

A third former cabinet minister said they were “considering my next move outside parliament” having decided not to continue playing a frontline role.

Concern has also been raised about growing scrutiny after criticism of ­Labour ministers for taking hospitality…

…Going into opposition means that some Conservative MPs are “thinking twice” about accepting “what used to be considered perks of the job”, one said.

Doubts about their chances of getting back into power are also fuelling agitation, The Times has been told. Several said they felt obliged to stand at the last election out of loyalty to Sunak but now fear the party could struggle to make headway.