Spread betting on the White House race

Sporting Index have opened their spreads on the White House race. I am a huge fan of spread betting but I realise this isn’t for everybody as you can lose substantially more than your stake but spread betting is political betting loins are girded.

I’ve said for a while is that if Trump wins it will be a narrow win in the electoral college but if Harris wins it will be big victory in the electoral college so I would be buying Harris on the spreads.

The Trump/Harris ECV supremacy market is one where I am going to dabble in as well.

Read the terms on all of these bets, for example in the total states won market DC counts as a state.

TSE