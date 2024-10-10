Ladbrokes think the Tory contest winner will not lead the party at the GE

Will the winner of this Tory leadership contest lead the party into the next General Election?



No – 8/13

Yes – 6/5https://t.co/HMNPFn40Uw — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) October 9, 2024

Very much open to rewording suggestions here, I should add.



Any improvement on 'to replace Rishi Sunak's replacement' or 'next NEXT…'? https://t.co/zRET5CTouO — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) October 9, 2024

I am currently under the weather so have not had the time to look at these markets properly but my initial view is that the time value of money makes the first market unattractive.

As for the second market, they payout could be potentially nearly two decades away after Prime Minister Badenoch or Prime Minister Jenrick decide to stand down after their second or third term as Prime Minister. Under the current Tory leadership rules which date back to 2001 only one Tory leader has served more than 38 months and neither Jenrick or Badenoch are in the same league as David Cameron, they are closer to Liz Truss who didn’t even last two months.

TSE