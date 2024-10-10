Fifty years ago today

Had Rishi Sunak waited for a November election then PB and the media would have been focussing on the fact that it would have been fifty years since a Labour leader other than Tony Blair won an election.

Another fun fact about the 1974 October election is that it is the last time Labour increased the number of seats it won whilst in government, something the Tories have achieved three times in the same time frame.

I was born after this election but if you remember it then please share your memories, particularly if you remember Sir Robin Day’s wish to see polls banned during an election campaign.

TSE