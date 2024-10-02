After the beauty parade punters make Cleverly the coming man

After the final four made their speeches today Kemi Badenoch continues her collapse in the betting market whilst James Cleverly has surged.

Next week Tory MPs will decide who the final two are and I wonder if the value is with Tom Tugendhat because if Jenrick has votes to spare he will want to face Tom Tugendhat rather than James Cleverly and will urge his supporters to vote tactically. Tugendhat is currently 28s on Betfair and 33/1 at Ladbrokes.

TSE