Cash will be obsolete within a generation

20% of Britons now say they typically use their phone to pay when out shopping, rising to 38% among 18-24 year olds



All Britons

Card: 62%

Phone: 20%

Cash: 15%



18-24yr olds

Card: 42%

Phone: 38%

Cash: 15%



65+yr olds

Card: 71%

Cash: 22%

