Cash will be obsolete within a generation Cash will be obsolete within a generation 13/9/2024 TSE Comments 0 Comment 20% of Britons now say they typically use their phone to pay when out shopping, rising to 38% among 18-24 year oldsAll BritonsCard: 62%Phone: 20%Cash: 15%18-24yr oldsCard: 42%Phone: 38%Cash: 15%65+yr oldsCard: 71%Cash: 22%Phone: 6%https://t.co/Ya2nWoMFmD pic.twitter.com/B9YHDs9xwr— YouGov (@YouGov) September 13, 2024 Like the dodo, Zeppelins, and mullets, cash will end up going the same way. TSE