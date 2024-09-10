Poor Kemi Badenoch, the victim of the voting system

? Shadow housing secretary’s camp worry that she may be overtaken by her rival James Cleverly because of ‘vote lending’ by other candidates



Another day another example of the Badenoch camp coming up with excuses why their candidate is polling so badly with Tory MPs, if I were being uncharitable I would describe her camp’s comments in language she would approve of as utter woke nonsense.

Today sees the second round of voting and I think this belies the fact that Badenoch is panicking as Tory MPs realise Badenoch is not as good as she thinks she is. I cannot think of single great speech she has given or a plethora of legislative achievements by her.

According to the Telegraph she is waiting for the party conference to give her momentum, which might be a flawed strategy.

Mr Cleverly has former home secretary and “master of the spreadsheet” Grant Shapps working for him. Such is the level of suspicion among Conservative MPs that supporters of Mr Jenrick and Mrs Badenoch both think Michael Gove is working for the other camp, even though friends of Mr Gove – who is no longer an MP – insist he is not involved at all. The party could face a revolt from its members if they are denied the chance to choose between the candidates they most favour when MPs whittle the field down to two in October and give the final choice to the membership. One Conservative MP said: “If Kemi knocks their socks off at conference it makes it very difficult for the MPs not to put her into the final two.”

