Will Starmer last the parliament?

William Hill have a market up on whether Starmer will be PM at the next election. You’re potentially tying your money up for nearly five years if you think he will for a tiday 25% return. If you think he won’t, then better proxy bets could be available on say the next leader markets.

As Jeremy Corbyn (and to a lesser Ed Miliband) showed it is very difficult to shift a sitting Labour leader. Labour do not appear to have the Tory ruthlessness when it comes to ditching party leaders and PMs.

TSE