They aren’t all the same They aren’t all the same 3/9/2024 TSE Comments 0 Comment How similar do voters perceive the main parties to be?Most similar according to Labour voters:Conservatives and Reform UK: 65% say they are similarLabour and Lib Dems: 42%Lib Dems and Greens: 40%According to Conservative voters:Lib Dems and Greens: 42%Conservatives and… pic.twitter.com/G7BKr3FjBC— YouGov (@YouGov) September 2, 2024 Just 25% of the public say the Tories and Labour are similar which may ruin a few narratives and memes. TSE