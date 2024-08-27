Life after Starmer

Ordinarily when a Labour leader polls circa 33% at a general election it triggers a leadership election however in one of those statistical quirks like Sir Donald Bradman’s test average, no matter how many times you look at it thinking it must be a mistake it turns out be right, Starmer won 411 seats and a 174 seat majority with a 33.7% share of the vote.

The story in yesterday’s Times about Starmer looking to change the voting system for Labour leadership elections when in power to ensure only MPs get to decide which I think will be a good thing as a PM needs the support of the majority of the House of Commons but would change the dynamics of the leadership contest.

Currently this feels like a market to only lay, and my only advice in this market is to lay Rachel Reeves who is in danger of becoming the most unpopular politician in the UK with her approach even if she is doing the right thing and Wes Streeting as I suspect being a Labour Health Secretary delivering austerity to the NHS will be a career ender.

So who will replace Starmer? I suspect we are a minimum of four years from the departure of Labour’s Donald Bradman.

TSE

PS – For those who do not know about the joy of cricket, Sir Donald Bradman averaged 99.94 with the bat in men’s test cricket, the next best test average is 61.87