New from Ipsos US July 26-27 (changes from a week ago)



Trump

Favourable 36% (-4)

Unfavourable 52% (+1)

Net: -16



Harris

Favourable 43% (+8)

Unfavourable 42% (-4)

Net: +1



Clear boost for Harris but this is nationwide & obvs swing states are what matterhttps://t.co/1r0dyXUjoe