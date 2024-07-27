I feel sorry for Armando Iannucci and satirists everywhere

Tom Tugendhat changes his slogan for the Conservative leadership contest after realising it spelt out “turd” (2024) pic.twitter.com/Vo09V1TICT

The Guardian reported that

From Donald Trump’s “Make America great again” (Maga) to Margaret Thatcher’s “There is no alternative” (Tina), political acronyms have long distilled what leaders stand for. Tom Tugendhat has now inadvertently created his own four-letter calling card: Turd.

The Tory leadership hopeful briefly adopted the slogan “Together we can, Unite the party. Rebuild trust. Defeat Labour” when he launched his bid on Wednesday. A graphic breaking it down into four lines was visible on his campaign website.

Eagle-eyed social media users spotted that the first letter of each line spelled out the acronym Turd.

By Thursday morning, it had been changed to: “Together we can, Unite the party. Rebuild Trust. Win back the country.”

Sources close to the former security minister’s leadership team told the Telegraph that online graphics are regularly altered as imagery and messaging are perfected during the early stages of a campaign, adding that this change had nothing to do with the inadvertent acronym.