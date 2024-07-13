Braverman’s leadership bid is like a visit to a gay bar

Tories turn on Suella Braverman:



“She’s lost all her mates and pissed off the gays so I think she will bugger off to Reform," a Tory MP said. "She has no chance of being leader and she thinks she is bigger than she is so what is there left for her?”https://t.co/vMXmfx0HyG — Kitty Donaldson (@kitty_donaldson) July 11, 2024

In the early 2000s in Manchester a lot of heterosexual women used to go to The Village in Manchester because it was mostly full of LGBT men and they knew they wouldn’t get hit on.

Eventually heterosexual men started to follow and a minority got upset when LGBT men used to hit on them, I mean as a man you go to a gay bar/club you should expect to get chatted up on, so losing your mates and pissing off the gays occasionally happened so Suella Braverman can relate to that.

Her strident attitude and her carping before the election and her shameful comments after the election have destroyed any chance of her succeeding Rishi Sunak. A fun betting market would be to see whether Braverman defects to Reform.

TSE

PS – I have spent many happys nights in The Village over the last twenty-four years, particularly in Poptastic, if you’ve never been to The Village then fill the gap in your life, you won’t regret it.