Tories banjaxed in crucial bellwether seat of Nuneaton and good news for the LDs in Harrogate

5/7/2024

Labour have gained Nuneaton – one of the first seats where Reform have literally taken the vote away from the Tories… Look at that split!Full recount taking place in Basildon.(Sky News Graphics)#GeneralElection2024 #GE24 pic.twitter.com/OKVRKlWVQE— zenXV (@zenxv) July 5, 2024 DarlingtonLab: 39.2% (+0.3)Con: 33.8% (-15.9)Ref: 16.2% (+12.5)Grn: 6.7% (+4.2)LDem: 4.1% (-0.5)Lab GAIN from Conhttps://t.co/YldsD9vxWw— Britain Elects (@BritainElects) July 5, 2024 Harrogate and KnaresboroughLDem: 47.7% (+11.5)Con: 31.3% (-20.7)Ref: 11.3% (+11.3)Lab: 8.3% (-1.4)LDem GAIN from Conhttps://t.co/YldsD9vxWw— Britain Elects (@BritainElects) July 5, 2024