The first key result sees a 16.5% Con to Lab swing. Labour's vote is becoming rather efficient

Swindon South:? LAB: 48.4% (+8.2)? CON: 26.9% (-24.7)?? RFM: 13.8% (New)? GRN: 5.7% (+5.2)? LDM: 4.1% (-3.6)? IND: 1.1% (New)Labour GAIN from Conservative.— Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) July 4, 2024 Houghton and Sunderland South:? LAB: 47.1% (+6.7)?? RFM: 29.1% (+13.4)? CON: 13.8% (-19.1)? LDM: 5.7% (-0.2)? GRN: 4.3% (+1.6)Labour HOLD.— Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) July 4, 2024 Blyth & Ashington:? LAB: 49.6% (+1.9)?? RFM: 26.9% (+17.8)? CON: 15.2% (-18.3)? GRN: 4.9% (+2.0)? LDM: 3.5% (-2.9)Labour HOLD.— Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) July 4, 2024 Sunderland Central:? LAB: 42.2% (-0.0)?? RFM: 27.0% (+15.4)? CON: 14.3% (-21.1)? LDM: 9.0% (+2.0)? GRN: 7.5% (+4.7)Labour HOLD.https://t.co/n63ulgaMSz— Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) July 4, 2024 This should frighten Labour, Reform are projected to finish second in 155 seats compared to 125 seats for UKIP in 2015. pic.twitter.com/GlhJrR6BrK— TSE (@TSEofPB) July 4, 2024

TSE