Sir John Curtice updates the BBC forecast as Farage wins
5/7/2024
NEW: BBC Forecast reduces Labour majority, Tories up beyond 150 seats:LAB: 405CON: 154LIB: 56SNP: 6REF: 4— Michael Savage (@michaelsavage) July 5, 2024
New BBC forecast: Lab 405, Con 154, LD 56, SNP 6, PC 4, Ref 4, Green 2Kerching! https://t.co/alvhqzfqnk— TSE (@TSEofPB) July 5, 2024
It's hair today gone tomorrow for Michael Fabricant. https://t.co/wtlLDcEUFe— TSE (@TSEofPB) July 5, 2024
The SNP are having a shocker tonight, like 2015 reverse.Sir Keir Starmer is Malleus ScotNatorum.— TSE (@TSEofPB) July 5, 2024