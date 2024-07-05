Records are tumbling during the Sunakpocalypse Records are tumbling during the Sunakpocalypse 5/7/2024 TSE Comments 0 Comment Cannock Chase has now broken the record set by Telford 20 minutes earlier – *25.7* point Con to Lab swing. Wow. https://t.co/anTdH47P7f— Rob Ford (@robfordmancs) July 5, 2024 Telford just broke the record for Con to Lab swing in a GE set…20 minutes earlier in Rayleigh and Wickford— Rob Ford (@robfordmancs) July 5, 2024 Reform take Ashfield @TSEofPB pic.twitter.com/qfixZEUzHP— rinka the dog (@rinka_dog) July 5, 2024 Barnsley North and Barnsley South both held by Labour (by around 8,000 and 5,000 votes) . The exit poll had them down for reform at 99% and 98% likelihood. Reform’s performance is likely being overstated by the exit poll.— Gurpreet Narwan (@gurpreetnarwan) July 5, 2024 TSE